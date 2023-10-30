CLOSE

Well, you can’t say a Kardashian isn’t familiar with the needs of NBA players. Sorry, that was just too easy.

On Monday, October 30, the NBA and SKIMS, the line founded by Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, announced a multiyear partnership that makes the brand the official underwear partner of the NBA, as well as the WNBA and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director of SKIMS, in a statement. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave up a co-sign. “SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” said Silver in a statement. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

Fans can expect to see the brand spotlighted at future activations and events such as the new NBA In-Season Tournament and the NBA All-Star game.

Recently, the SKIMS Men’s collection launched with a campaign that features NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, and Brazilian soccer legend Neymar Jr.

We can’t front, we’re interested to see what these official NBA x SKIMS drawers are gonna look like.

SKIMS Named Official Underwear Of The NBA & WNBA was originally published on cassiuslife.com