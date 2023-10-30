Flavor Flav Sang The National Anthem To Start A NBA Game

You read the title right, please believe the hype, Flavor Flav kicked off the Milwaukee Bucks game by giving his rendition of The National Anthem.
It’s interesting how professional sports teams hand a mic to any ole person to sing one of the most difficult arrangements in music history to sing.
Public Enemy hype man Flavor Flav slapped some flava on basketball fans ears when he checked off something on his bucket list, singing The National Anthem. It was the greatest performance however believe it or not it wasn’t the worst. So when the video of the Grammy nominated rapper, Flavor Flav, went viral, he didn’t get dragged like he thought he would.
Take a listen to Flavor Flav’s rendition of The National Anthem in the video below.
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Tupac's Brother Say's Diddy Called To Clear His Name
-
Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CEOGC Presents the Family Wellness Carnivals!