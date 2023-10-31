Hot and Trending: Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on how Kim Kardashian has made history again, Jay-Z and Queen Latifah’s throwback stories, and more!
