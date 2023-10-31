Unacceptable ‘Cheesecake Factory’ First Date Lady Speaks

CLOSE

A woman set social media on fire when a video went viral of her refusing to get out of a car because the gentleman that was courting her tried to escort her into ‘Cheesecake Cake’ for their first date.

“He’s got me at The Cheesecake Factory,…This is The Cheesecake Factory. This is a chain restaurant. Who takes someone that looks like this to a chain restaurant.”

Some in the court of social media opinion agreed with her, while a huge majority dragged the what they thought was an arrogant diva.

A debate was born however the star of the video isn’t feeling the hate she has been receiving, so she is taking the social media stand to present her case.

In a recent interview on The Truth Factory, the young lady in the video who’s name is Alicia is standing her ground on values that ‘Cheesecake Factory’ isn’t an acceptable first date and why.

“To be fair, I was always raised that the man is supposed to cater to you,…You’re courting me, so court me. That means wherever I want to go, you take me. Whatever I want, you buy me. That’s courting. I’m looking for a provider…But after the conversation, I could see how there was a lot of ‘I’ in that exchange. I was definitely very self-centered…As a Black woman…we’re tired of settling. We want to be treated well. We want that soft life, so that’s what I thought I was going after.”

Did Ms. Alicia go too far? Was she being diva? Take a listen to Alicia’s defense in the video below then give us your thoughts.