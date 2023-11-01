Shanquella Robinson’s Family Is Suing Her So-Called Friends

CLOSE

The family of Shanquella Robinson wants justice for her mysterious tragic death a year ago and stop signs have been going up at every turn, but they are not giving up.

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with a group of friends in Cabo, Mexico on October 28, 2022, Shanquella’s family said they spoke with her on a Friday while she was having dinner. Shanquella’s family said they were called on that Saturday and told she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. The Robinsons were then told that Shanquella died from alcohol poisoning, but they smelled a rat. The entire group returned from Mexico, bringing Shanquella’s belongings to her family as well as lies and a leaked sketchy video from that weekend.

Now Shanquella Robinson’s family is coming for her so-called friends pockets.

Shanquella Robinson’s family is planning to file a lawsuit against six of her former friends who hindered the investigation of her passing. “The lawsuit will be against the six travel mates including the three who lied by omission by failing to disclose that someone had been beating Shanquella prior to her death,” according to their attorney Sue-Ann Robinson.

