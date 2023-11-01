Everybody’s favorite grandma, Bernice Jenkins, is back with church announcements! This time we’re talking meetings to discuss meetings, “too tight” turtlenecks (RIP Deacon Willie), and prayers so long they’re causing the Motherboard blood clots.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Related:
- Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Please Take Gas Pills Before Getting Baptized! [LISTEN]
- Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Legless Choir Members, Gambling Trip and Death by Tube Sock
- Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
Church Announcements: Those Long Prayers Are Causing Blood Clots! [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CEOGC Presents the Family Wellness Carnivals!