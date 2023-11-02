Entertainment News

Offset & Quavo Pay Tribute to Takeoff On His Death Anniversary

Published on November 2, 2023

It’s so hard to believe that it’s been a year!?  November 1, 2023 marks the 1 year anniversary that Migo’s member, Takeoff, life was senselessly taken in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley following a private party.

Since then the remaining Migo’s, Offset and Quavo, haven’t been quite the same nor seem to be on the same according except when it comes to paying honor to not only their rap group member but family member Takeoff.

On the one-year anniversary of Takeoff’s fatal shooting, Offset and Quavo shared a look back at their better days together, in unison Instagram video posts.

The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world…I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!

A man named Patrick Xavier Clark has been indicted for the murder of Takeoff. His trial hasn’t started yet, but he’s pled not guilty and is scheduled to be back in court in January of 2024.

Grab a tissue and take a look at the video below.

