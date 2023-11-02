Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the time Gabrielle Union lost a part because she “wasn’t pretty enough”, more 2Pac and Jada stories, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Gabrielle Union, 2Pac, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Gabrielle Union, 2Pac, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CEOGC Presents the Family Wellness Carnivals!