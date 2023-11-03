Raedio & Def Jam Unveil Star-Studded Women-Led Tracklist For ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Soundtrack

CLOSE

As fans prepare for the return of Max’s “Rap Sh!t,” Raedio and Def Jam unveil the entire star-studded tracklist for RAP SH!T: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series. Check it out inside.

The season 2 premiere of “Rap Sh!t” debuts Nov. 9 and it boasts a phenomenal soundtrack, featuring artists like Sexyy Red, Lady London, Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Maiya The Don and of course, the show’s leading ladies Shawna and Mia, who are portrayed by actresses Aida Osman and KaMillion. The mixtape matches the vibe of the series, which takes the renaissance of women in hip hop to greater heights. Just like the series, the mixtape explores the delicate balancing act that female rappers face: how can they achieve their commercial goals while still maintaining authenticity and continuing to have fun? The soundtrack is full of songs by artists who are figuring out their own answers to that crucial question, as they shape the industry in their own unique image.

From “No Panties” by Sexyy Red to “He Can’t Reach” by Maiya The Don, many of the songs on the soundtrack champion women’s empowerment, sexual freedom, and authenticity. The upcoming mixtape is a love letter to the women in rap who are changing the music industry by being themselves. Overall, the soundtrack has a brash, party-positive atmosphere, with songs that take inspiration from many styles, with a particular emphasis on the sounds of Miami, where the show takes place.

The RAP SH!T Season 2 mixtape was curated by Raedio at their Camp Raedio writing camp in Los Angeles earlier this year, which brought in writers and producers from everywhere to collaborate and create an unforgettable vibe. For the mixtape artwork, Raedio paid tribute to the classic cover of Midnight Marauders by A Tribe Called Quest, one of the few covers in history that highlights the creatives making magic behind the scenes.

Catch the season 2 debut of “Rap Sh!t” on Max Nov. 9.

Check out the official RAP SH!T: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2) tracklist below:

On Site – Slimeroni & Aleza (Produced by Donut) Kick Rocks – Ben Reilly, Guapdad 4000, NCognita, Cam & China, Tim Gent, & Bryant Taylorr (Produced by WASEEL & Tundra) Call Me Daddy – Hood Brat, A. Chic, TT the Artist (Produced by HitKidd) City 2 City – Cam & China (Produced by The Breed) No Panties – Sexyy Red (Produced by The Breed) He Can’t Reach – Maiya The Don & Enchanting (Produced by The Breed) No Time – Connie Diiamond, Hood Brat, & Lady London (Produced by Donut & Pliznaya) Lackin – Rico Nasty, NCognita, & Simon Said. (Produced by Thaddeus, Nathan Butts & Tundra) Want No Beef – Omeretta the Great, Enchanting & A.Chic (Produced by Bankroll Got It) Goin On A Drill – O.G. Kurb (Produced by Nathan Butts) Suicide Mission – Lord AK (Produced by Danja and Gima) Run It Up – Enchanting & Kaliii (Produced by Bankroll Got It) Make U Hate It – ThankGod4Cody (Produced by Chris Calor & E Cashh) Outside – Tim Gent, Bryant Taylorr (Produced by WASEEL & Gwapmane) Ballin’ Up – Teamarrr ft. femdot. (Produced by BeWill & Icy Beats) Fish & Grits – Ben Reilly, Bryant Taylorr, Tim Gent, Cam & China (Produced by WASEEL & Tundra) Mud – O.G. Kurb, South Side Yoko, & Guapdad 4000 (Produced by Thaddeus Dixon & Tundra) Tongue (Remix) – Reina Reign, Shawna, & Mia (Produced by Earl On The Beat & Needlz) We Live – Rico Nasty & Cleotrapa (Produced by The Breed & Bankroll Got It)

Check out the official trailer below:

