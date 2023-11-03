Ambré Launches The Magnolia Initiative Giving Back To New Orleans Youth In Foster Care

CLOSE

Grammy award-winning artist and producer Ambré launched a call to action to provide resources to children and teens in foster care. The Magnolia Initiative partnered with the nonprofit organization Pay Away to help many children in need. Read more about Ambré’s philanthropic effort inside.

The award-winning self-taught musician, producer, and writer Ambré has been working towards this initiative for some time. With the help of the 5013c nonprofit Pay Away, they were able to raise $10,000 to help New Orleans youth in need. Ambré provided them backpacks filled with essential hygiene necessities and school supplies.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, there are approximately 250 youth in foster care in the New Orleans area. So this initiative set forth by Ambré in her hometown will help combat this unfortunate statistic.

“I’m so excited to finally launch ‘The Magnolia Initiative’ in my hometown,” Ambré shared in a statement about The Magnolia Initiative.

Ambré’s personal experience growing up in foster care is what motivated her to make that change within the New Orleans system.

“Growing up in foster care, I know how important it is that these kids get support and resources, and I’m grateful to be able to give a little something back,” she added.

The non-profit Pay Away, which offered $10,000 towards the initiative, first started more than a decade ago with a mission to inspire hope and spread kindness by paying off unsuspecting families’ layaway balances during the holiday season. While that focus remains, the organization has since expanded into addressing additional community needs year-round by fulfilling wish lists and providing needed resources for teachers, families and children in foster care. To date, Pay Away—with the support of its donors and through aligned partnerships with musicians, professional athletes and others—has helped thousands of children and families across the country.

“This initiative and partnership is more than just a call to action; it’s a beacon of hope for children and teenagers in foster care,” said Julie Sullivan, executive director, Pay Away. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to join Ambré in this effort and take a tangible step toward providing essential resources–and with them, a lifeline of stability and confidence–to those who need it most.”

Ambré has had an exciting year so far. She released her well-received EP who’s loving you? in June via Roc Nation. The project features Mack Keane with production from Jay Versace. who’s loving you? was inspired by the overwhelming love Ambré received on her previous project 3000°, dedicated to her hometown of New Orleans and featuring the likes of BEAM, Jay Electronica, Jvck James, and Destin Conrad. Lead single from the project, “I’m Baby” ft. Jvck James, reached No. 1 on the R&B Radio Chart and has garnered over 2.1 M views on YouTube.

Ambré received her first BET nomination for ‘Best New Artist’ at this year’s awards and debuted her mesmerizing NPR Tiny Desk Concert shortly after. Recently, she announced her five-part vertical videos for who’s loving you? rolling out weekly throughout October. Co-directed by Ambré and 12 and co-produced by Nikoleeno Croslin, 12 and Taya Simmons, watch the previously released videos for “ELEVATE,” “ONE CALL AWAY,” “BAD HABITS” and “PT. II (DRAKE & DRIVE)” now. The final video in the series, “MUSE FREESTYLE” was released yesterday.

Check it out below:

Now, Ambré’s giving back to the city that inspired it all with The Magnolia Initiative. Shout out to her!

Ambré Launches The Magnolia Initiative Giving Back To New Orleans Youth In Foster Care was originally published on globalgrind.com