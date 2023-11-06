Jeezy & Nia Long Forgive, Not Forget Convo Drops Tuesday

CLOSE

Rapper Jeezy has been on role as of late, filing for a divorce from Jennie Mai, then the he divorced his long time relationship with Def Jam then turned around and dropped a double album. But wait there is more!!

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins isn’t just letting the music tell his story, November the 7th, the 46 year old rapper is releasing a interview/conversation with him and actress Nia Long in what’s looks to be ‘Reality Hour’ 5.0.

The name of the double album is “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget” and so is the conversation between Jeezy and Nia Long. Judging by the reader video for “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget” it seems that Nia Long and Jeezy have a lot to say about relationships on every level. Jeezy says real men don’t cheat in the teaser video, to Nia Long whose home life was upended due to cheating by her now ex-fiance’, NBA coach Ime Udoka.

Will the world and Jennie Mai finally find out, why Jeezy filed for divorce, without needing interpretation?

I guess we’ll find out tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7th at 3pm. Until then take a look at the video below.