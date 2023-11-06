CLOSE

The road towards success for chart-topping emcee Meek Mill is one that came with its fair share of trials and tribulations along the way. However, it’s the resilience and determination that he’s possessed ever since those early days as a young battle rapper that prove why he was always destined for greatness.

RELATED: My First Time – Rick Ross Explains How Wingstop’s Lemon Pepper Wings Changed His Life

For another fun segment of “My First Time,” the Championships lyricist stopped by while on the promo run for his new Rick Ross-assisted collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, to give u a canid recollection of his battle rap debut. “My whole hood was laughing at me,” he admitted about the inaugural matchup that, in his words, left him him tears. Got to respect the honesty!

Watch Meek Mill keep it real below about his battle rap debut on “My First Time”:

The post My First Time: Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!” appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com