It’s bad enough that Black Tony makes daily excuses to not come to work, but now he’s dragging Rock-T into the lies! Click to hear what he has to say about Rock-T’s whereabouts
See: Harmoni Turner (Rock T’s Daughter) on Harvard Women’s Basketball Opening Game! [EXCLUSIVE]
Black Tony Lies on Rock-T [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
