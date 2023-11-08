Exonerated Central Park Five Yusef Salaam Wins NYC Council Seat

Congratulations are most definitely in order as, Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated Central Park Five has won a seat at the New York City Council table.
In 1989, at the age of 15 years old, Yusef Salaam along with Korey Wise, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Antron McCray, were given the moniker, the Central Park Five, after being arrested and wrongly convicted of the rape and assault of a white female jogger in Central Park, serving between six and 13-plus years in prison for charges including attempted murder, rape and assault. All were exonerated after Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and serial rapist, confessed to the crime in 2002. In 2014, they were awarded a $41 million settlement, though the City of New York denied any wrongdoing.
Two decades after DNA evidence was used to overturn the convictions along with a new moniker the Exonerated Central Park Five, Yusef Salaam, a Democrat, has secured the victory to represent a central Harlem district on the City Council.
“I am really the ambassador for everyone’s pain,..In many ways, I went through that for our people so I can now lead them.”- Yusef Salaam
Take a look at the video below
-
They’re Back! Toni Braxton Is Sending Sunday Kisses To Birdman
-
Police Searching For Man Indicted For Murder Of Amanda Williams
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon