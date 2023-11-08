Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Timbaland apologizing after saying Justin Timberlake should have put a muzzle on Britney Spears, Usher putting himself on the ‘R&B Mount Rushmore, and more!
Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More!
