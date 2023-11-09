Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Jeezy talks divorce, LA Reid’s assault accusations, Rick Ross’ embarrassing visit to the White House, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Jeezy, LA Reid, Rick Ross, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
