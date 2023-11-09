Lil Kim Say’s Her Memoir’s Pre-Sales Has Beat Out the Bible’s

CLOSE

Lawd please forgive Queen B because she knows not what she is saying. Everybody is dropping memoirs with click bait drama to drive interest/sales. Last month it was Jada Pinkett Smith, this month it’s Lil Kim.

49 year old Kimberly Jones AKA Lil Kim AKA Queen Bee has been talking about her memoir, ‘The Queen Bee’ since the summer. Well Lil Kim decided to jump on social media LIVE and give an updated on her memoir. According to Lil Kim her memoirs pre-sales surpass the Bible, a feat that according to Lil Kim she does not take lightly.

The strange thing about Lil Kim’s memoir and pre-sales that surpass the Bible, is, how can you even pre-order the book to have pre-sales that beat the Bible?

According to Lil Kim her book has been done but the is some crazy sh*** going on behind the scenes.

Is Lil Kim buzzin or nah!? Take a look at the video below