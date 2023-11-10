Keke Palmer’s Mom Says Darius Jackson and His Brother Are F** Boys

CLOSE

No matter how old you get, you will always be your mama’s baby. So when Sarunas Jackson came for Keke Palmer on Twitter/X (post has since been deleted) KeKe Palmer’s mom clapped right back on him telling him that he and his brother Darius are f** boys.

News broke that on again off again newly parents, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson were off again on a whole new level. This time Keke filed a restraining order because it seems that Darius maybe abusive. Sarunas Jackson, Darius’s brother then started throwing shade at Keke on social media and that’s when Keke Palmer’s mama said ‘Oh hell to the nah’ y’all not coming for mine, I’ve been quiet enough.

According to Keke Palmers mother, she usually stays in her lane and under the radar, but since Sarunas wanted to go there, mother Palmer said she came to Sarunas a year ago to tell him his brother was abusive and he kind of brushed it off and said well it’s okay because he used to be abusive to. Mother Palmer had much to say before saying that the brothers Jackson’s were nothing but f** boys.

OUCH!!

It is now being reported that a judge has granted Keke Palmer’s request for a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, after alleging that he physically abused over the course of their two year relationship. The judge also granted the actress sole custody of their 8-month-old son.

