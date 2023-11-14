Fantasia Opens Up About Surviving an Overdose

CLOSE

In 2004 the world was introduced to the greatness of Fantasia Barrino when she ripped the stage up, week, after week on season 3 of American Idol back in 2004. Following winning American Idol that season, that same year, Fantasia dropped her debut album ‘Free Yourself’ that went on to be certified Platinum and garnered her three nominations at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. Fast forward to 2010 when her 3rd album gave birth to her smash hit ‘Bitter Sweet’ that snatched Fantasia her Grammy Award. Fantasia has been a singer, actress and an author. However just like everyone else walking this earth Fantasia has a testimony and part of hers was a nurse’s words inspiring her to keep going on in her life following her 2010 overdose.

Fantasia Barrino told Variety magazine that she woke up in a North Carolina hospital with tubes down her throat after overdosing. She doesn’t use the word “suicide” when she describes the incident but says, “I just wanted the noise to stop.” It had become too much — supporting her family financially; battling her father in a lawsuit claiming her memoir portrayed him as a money-hungry parent; her house in foreclosure. She’d grown weary from carrying the weight.

Thank God that he has angels, one of which he sent to Fantasia in the form of a nurse who came to Fantasia with a stack of magazines, all with her on the cover.

“‘You see that young lady,” …“She’s strong. She’s a blessing.” …“Don’t you come back in here no more. You fight.”

Praise God!!

According to Fantasia she left that hospital with a promise to herself along with purpose.