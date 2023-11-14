André 3000 Debut Solo Album Is Dropping

CLOSE

André Benjamin, better known as André 3000, is a multifaceted, rapper, singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Born and raised in the ATL, Andre’ 3000 is best known for being one-half of southern, Grammy Award winning, hip hop duo Outkast, alongside fellow Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi. Outkast burst onto the music scene emerging from the Dungeon family basement with their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994 dropping their ‘Players Ball’ anthem. Outkast performed their final show at Voodoo Music Experience in New Orleans on October 31, 2014.

Since then Andre’ 3000 has been part of many collaborations, however it seems that 2023 will not be leaving without a highly anticipated debut solo album from Andre’ 3000.

In a new interview with NPR Music shared today (November 14), André announced the project: It’s called New Blue Sun and it’s set for release really soon, on November 17. It’s not a rap album, though; André said, “I don’t want to troll people. I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, this André 3000 album is coming!’ And you play it and like, ‘Oh man, no verses.’ So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, ‘Warning: no bars.’”

That’s right, you read it correctly no bars. Andre’ 3000’s new joint will be something different with a different vibe that doesn’t include his vocals but rather his flautist game.

Take a listen to Andre’ 3000 talk about his debut solo joint ‘New Blue Sun’ in the interview below.