The Bijou Star Files: Gospel Singer Bobbi’s ‘Delta’ Storm

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 14, 2023:

GOSPEL SINGER BOBBI STORM SCOLDED BY DELTA ATTENDANT …She Can’t Keep Quiet!!!

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm apparently doesn’t know how to sit back, relax and enjoy a flight … deciding the passengers around her needed to hear her latest single, despite some serious warnings from airline staff. Read More

