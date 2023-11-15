The RSMS Reviews Broadway-bound ‘The Wiz’ Musical (Produced by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker)

Rickey Smiley Morning Show gives the inside scoop on Broadway-bound ‘The Wiz’, co-produced by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker!

The RSMS crew stopped by Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Tuesday night to watch the show. Not only was the on-stage cast star-studded, but so was the audience. Guests like Jasmine Guy, Clifton Powell, Dallas Austin, Toya Wright, and so many more attended to show their support.

“Omg I’m So glad I could could make it go support a very special Girl BOSS @kandi When I tell y’all The Wiz Blew us away!!! The kids @pilarjhena @busybeingbales Loved it they were excited about all of the well known characters Dorthy Tin Man Cowardly Lion & more!! The music was unmatched.. we loved the new renditions of the shows classics I even think the mommies are planning to sneak to NY to catch on broadway as well!! Love ya and so proud of you … That EGOT status is on its way !! #TheWiz,” Kandi’s former RHOA co-star Porsha wrote.

The Wiz is coming to a city near you! Click to view tour dates and purchase tickets.

