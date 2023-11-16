Travis Scott Talks Plans To Study Architecture At Harvard and Being “Overly Devastated” Following Astroworld Tragedy

CLOSE

With eight Grammy nominations, and four number-one hits atop the Billboard Hot 100, Travis Scott’s got a new accomplishment he wants to reach: Ivy League student.

As one of GQ’s Men of the Year, Scott revealed that he wants to study architecture at the prestigious Harvard University.

“I’m going to Harvard for architecture school,” he says. “I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts.”

Scott’s pretty busy these days, having dropped one of the most anticipated albums of the year, and is in the midst of his 48-show Circus Maximus Tour, which wraps up at the end of January 2024. But once he’s done with the tour, he’s ready to stick his nose in the books while living in Boston for about four years.

“Well, I told myself after this album I was going to go in. So after the tour,” he tells GQ of how committed he is to attending Harvard.“Yeah, seriously.”

He credits his interest in architecture to appreciating how structures are built and fixing things.

“I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?” he says. “When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting. And I’m always trying to be like an ultimate problem solver. A lot of things intrigue me. Like, I’m doing rehearsals now and I’m always asking questions about even just structural and staging and how it can be built.”

Scott’s higher learning dreams are nothing new because he attended the University of Texas at San Antonio after graduating high school at 17. He’d only make it to sophomore year before dropping out to pursue music full-time, but he’d planned on becoming a Nephrologist.

Elsewhere in the profile, Scott addresses the Astroworld festival tragedy of November 2021, where 10 people died following a crowd rush.

Scott tells GQ that he wasn’t in a good state following the festival, citing how much his fans mean to him.

“I mean I was just overly devastated, you know. Yeah, I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost,” he says. “It has its moments where it gets rough and…yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families.”

