Carmelo Anthony Teams Up With The Kid Mero To Launch Weekly Sports & Culture Podcast

If you’ve sorely missed the rambunctious jokes of The Kid Mero since the end of the Bodega Boys duo last year, there is officially new art on the way.

Podcast vet The Kid Mero’s not only returning to the podcast world, but he’s teaming with another New York mainstay, Carmelo Anthony. Dubbed 7PM in Brooklyn, the retired NBA player and Red Hook, Brooklyn native will be chopping it up with East Tremont’s very own, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will be based on sports, but with Mero and Melo’s worldly and hilarious personalities, other parts of the culture will also be discussed and dissected.

“7PM in Brooklyn is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it,” Anthony said in a statement. “As co-host and executive producer, I’m looking forward to bringing a unique blend of storytelling to fans, merging our passion for sports and culture with our commitment to creating intentional, purpose-driven content.”

Mero might not be the 19-year NBA vet that Melo is, but after recently hosting Amazon’s Formula One programming, his knowledge of sports is far-reaching. Plus, as a New York native, he knows the joy and pain of watching the Knicks.

“Growing up in the Bronx as a die-hard Knicks fan, basketball was everything. Getting a chance to use my ten-plus years of success in entertainment to cook up some magic with a legend like Melo and my guys at WSE is a no brainer. 7PM in Brooklyn is gonna be a must-watch for all basketball fans, Merodamus told you!”

The podcast debuts Dec.7 and is produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment, which leans heavily into telling the athletes’ side of the story, having worked with Travis & Jason Kelce and Paul George.

Thankfully, it will be a weekly podcast, with episodes dropping every Thursday on YouTube and all your favorite streaming platforms.

