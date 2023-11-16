Cassie Alleging Diddy of Raped Her And Blew Up Kid Cudi’s Car

Diddy changed his name to ‘Love’ however lately the ‘Bad Boy’ mogul is being regarded as a thug. In a new bombshell report Diddy’s ex singer Cassie has filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and alleging that he blew up Kid Cudi’s car.
In a lawsuit filed by the singer Cassie, she is accusing Diddy of nearly of decade of abuse that includes rape, sexual assault and manipulation, Cassie also alleges that Diddy threatened to blow up the rapper Kid Cudi’s car in 2012 that exploded after she dated him, an allegation that Kid Cudi is confirming through his publicist.
If you recall some have alleged, after the arrest of Keefe D for Tupac Shakur’s assassination, that Diddy was somehow involved.
Diddy and Cassie dated off and on from about 2009 to 2018.
See video below
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
They’re Back! Toni Braxton Is Sending Sunday Kisses To Birdman
-
Police Searching For Man Indicted For Murder Of Amanda Williams
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting
-
When Will Marijuana Dispensaries Be Open In Ohio?
-
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!