Cassie Alleging Diddy of Raped Her And Blew Up Kid Cudi’s Car

Diddy changed his name to ‘Love’ however lately the ‘Bad Boy’ mogul is being regarded as a thug. In a new bombshell report Diddy’s ex singer Cassie has filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and alleging that he blew up Kid Cudi’s car.

In a lawsuit filed by the singer Cassie, she is accusing Diddy of nearly of decade of abuse that includes rape, sexual assault and manipulation, Cassie also alleges that Diddy threatened to blow up the rapper Kid Cudi’s car in 2012 that exploded after she dated him, an allegation that Kid Cudi is confirming through his publicist.

If you recall some have alleged, after the arrest of Keefe D for Tupac Shakur’s assassination, that Diddy was somehow involved.

Diddy and Cassie dated off and on from about 2009 to 2018.

See video below