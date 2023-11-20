Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Dream Home Became Nightmarish Thanks To Home’s Former Crypto King Owner

CLOSE

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s plush pad for the offseason turned out to be more stressful than relaxing.

The Toronto, Ontario, native bought a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom luxury home on Lake Ontario for about 6 million dollars this year. Still, the previous owner is making it all a headache.

Before selling the 10,000-square-foot mansion, it was owned by Aiden Pleterski, a self-proclaimed “crypto-king.”

After the crypto bust of 2022, Pleterski’s fortune was lost, and he was on the hook for nearly 30 million dollars after blowing it all on vacations and cars. Some of those 150 angry investors came out of the woodwork wanting to recoup the millions they trusted him with and are still showing up to the home.

The threats came to a head when Pleterski was kidnapped in 2022, and a video was sent to CBC Toronto of a bloodied Pleterski, explaining what happened to the money and apologizing to the investors.

According to The New York Times, a holding company owned by Oklahoma City Thunder claims he wasn’t aware of the home’s history when he and his girlfriend Hailey Summers moved in, and lawyers are attempting to void the sale.

“The defendants knew that if the history of threatening visits to the property, and ongoing risk of same, was disclosed, then no reasonable person looking at properties of that type, quality, and price would purchase it,” the statement reads, according to CBC.

The report also says that just two days after the NBA player and his girlfriend moved in, an angry visitor showed up and refused to leave. It was only then, after Summers called the police, that they learned of the home’s dark past, riddled with threats- including one to burn down the house.

