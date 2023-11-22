Wale Denies Story That Diddy Went Five Heartbeats On Him

CLOSE

When Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of nearly of decade of abuse that includes rape, sexual assault and manipulation plus more, then 24 hours later settling amicably, everyone came out the woodwork with a Bad Boy, story about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

One of the stories was that Diddy went Big Red from the Five Heartbeats on rapper Wale. Allegedly Rapper Wale was left dangling over a balcony by Sean “Diddy” Combs, during a Cassie recording session.

Wale is now putting that rumor to rest as nothing but fake news.

According to team Wale:

“Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation,” “He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement.”

