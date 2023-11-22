They say the biggest gifts come in small packages, and this interview proves it! Lola Brooke, aka Dennis’ Daughter, brings her big energy, big confidence, and big humor to the POTC studio to discuss her debut project.

The New York-bred rapper sits down with Incognito and DJ Misses to reveal some exclusive details about the woman behind the no. 1 single ‘Don’t Play With It’. She explains that although she is beginning to draw major attention within the industry, she keeps the same hustle she had before her music had motion.

Read: 10 Rising Artists Taking Over The Game With Their Talent, Style And It Factor

Lola’s recently-released [project] peels back the layers of her personal history with biting wit and a humble perspective, as written by Grammy.com.

“Putting your emotions on paper as a female artist is really hard because they already telling us that we’re too emotional…but what made it easy is that it was my life,” she explained, “…and then it’s still bothering me [that] my father is deceased…this project right here makes me feel like I’m having some type of closure.”

In this sit-down, she opens up about her pre-fame past, current life, and where she plans to take her career in the future.

WATCH LOLA BROOKE’S EXCLUSIVE POSTED ON THE CORNER INTERVIEW BELOW

Click to hear Dennis Daughter, available now on all streaming platforms!

The post Don’t Play With It: Lola Brooke on Debut Album ‘Dennis Daughter’ [WATCH] appeared first on Black America Web.

