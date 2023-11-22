Congrats are in order for our very own Black Tony! He called off of work this morning after revealing that he has just become a brand new father. We could have planned a celebration had the pregnancy not been only three weeks long.
Little Black Tony Has Arrived…After Just Three Weeks? [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
