Hall & Oates Are Beefing, Hall Has A Restraining Order Against Oates

Super duo Hall & Oates are one of the greatest musical groups on this earth, best known for legendary hits such as ‘Sara Smile’, ‘I Can’t Go For That’ and ‘Kiss On My List’ just to name a few. Daryl Hall and John Oatesformed the pop-rock band Hall & Oates in 1972. During the late 1970s and through the 1980s, Hall & Oates dominated the billboard charts. Their huge success included six number one singles and six platinum albums between 1974 and 2004. In April 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and on September 2, 2016, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But shocking news today is Hall & Oates are beefing and Hall has got a restraining order against Oates.

Little information about the lawsuit is publicly available, as the court documents are sealed, but based on court records, Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against Oates on Nov. 16, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order. The following day, the court officially issued a temporary restraining order to begin Nov. 30.

In an interview, Daryl Hall, had this to say about John Oates:

“John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

What is known about the lawsuit is that it was filed as a “contract/debt” lawsuit, and Hall reportedly filed a “verified complaint for preliminary relief” through arbitration.

I guess ‘Private Eye’s’ will be watching them.

