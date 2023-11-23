Sean John Is Being ‘Phased Out’ of Macy’s After Two-Decades!?

CLOSE

It appears the blackball has started to roll. Diddy and Cassie might have settled her lawsuit amicably with no explanation. But unfortunately the cat was let out the bag and whether it was true or truly a money grab we will probably never know. However it doesn’t matter in business and marketing, what was alleged wasn’t a good look and it seems that ‘Macy’s’ that has been rocking with Sean Jean for two decades are saying they are cool on Diddy…allegedly.

According to a report.

Diddy’s clothing brand Sean John will no longer be carried in Macy’s, with an insider connected to the retail giant telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that the rapper’s label won’t be available on the department store’s website, effective this month.

Macy’s has been rocking with Diddy since he started the clothing label in 1998. He sold 90% of the stake to Global Brands Group in 2016 but purchased Sean John back in December 2021 for $7.5 million after the holding company went bankrupt.

Macy’s isn’t the only one jumping ship, Revolt journalist Dawn Montgomery, who hosts Monuments to Me podcast, shared on her social media that she has no plans of renewing her contract with the media company.

The question is will ‘Lifetime’ be jumping on board as others continue to jump ship??