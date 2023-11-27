T.I.’s Son King Goes Live During Their Family Scuffle

CLOSE

Anyone that has children goes above and beyond to protect their children. Most raise their children to do better as well as have more then they did growing up and to be upstanding citizens in this ugly world we are living in. However seasoned parents know that you can raise your children the best you can but at the end of the day when they become grown they do what they want to do, we can only pray that they find their way home.

Yesterday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for the football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints, the Harris family outing turned into the Harris family scuffle when T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, went live during an altercation he was having with his dad.

It’s not known what was really going on but you can hear 19 year old King going off on his parents then at some point T.I. yells “You are embarrassing yourself and your family” then things got physical with Tip putting King in a headlock.

Let’s pray that this strong black family pulls themselves together, and get back to the Family Hustle.

Take a look at the video below