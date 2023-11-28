Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Dwight Howard allegedly threatening women, more Diddy accusations, Lil Wayne’s tour bus shooting, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!
-
OKC Thunnder’s Josh Giddey Under Investigation For Alleged Relationship With A Minor, X Users Are Dunking On Him
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Will and Duane Martin Entanglement Claim
-
Win 4 Tickets To See Katt Williams! Plus, Meet-N-Greet Passes To The Show!
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant