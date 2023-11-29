T.I. And Tiny’s Little Heiress Harris Slay’s Essence’s 2023 Holiday Special

CLOSE

More proof that musical talent is all in the genes not to mention an element of learned behavior. Beyonce’ and Jay-Z’s, daughter, Blue Ivy, rocked the ‘Renaissance Tour’ stage with her momma, Monroe showed her vocal range during a holiday concert duet with her Grammy award winning mother Mariah Carey, now it’s little Heiress Harris turn.

Heiress Harris is the baby of T.I. and Tiny’s Family Hustle and baby girl has been killing it following in her parents footsteps.

Seven year old daughter Heiress Harris made her mark as the lead singer for Essence’s Children’s Choir over the weekend. The little star stole the 2023 Essence Holiday Special with her captivating performance.

And little mama did it solo with no help from her mom or dad.

