Mariah The Scientist Speaks On Fans Finding Out That She’s Black, Lists Her Fave ATL Eateries

You can literally count on one hand the number of years that she’s been in the game so far, but the trailblazing rise of ATL-bred singer Mariah The Scientist is one that is far from burning out anytime soon.

She proved that yet again with the recent release of her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive.

We were blessed to have the 26-year-old songstress pay a visit to POTC for a conversation that not only covered the new LP and her very public relationship with incarcerated hip-hop hitmaker, Young Thug, but also a round of random fun questions that only Incognito could come up with. Of course, DJ Misses was also on board for some girl talk with a fellow ATL baddie, who you might be surprised to find out is Black. More on that later!

Watch Mariah The Scientist’s full interview on Posted On The Corner above, and go listen to her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, right now on all digital streaming platforms. Peep the video for “From A Woman” below:

