Professional Mermaid Got Caught Up At The Mall…Literally

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ went to a whole other level when the cartoon transformed to live characters to play out on the silver screen with Halle Bailey as Ariel. Next thing you knew was that every little girl wanted a mermaid tale, with the belief of becoming a mermaid.
Believe it or not there is a such thing as a professional mermaid, and one just got caught up at the mall literally.
At a shopping mall in Randburg, South Africa, this past weekend, the hottest shopping weekend of the year, a professional mermaid almost drowned hen her tail became stuck at the bottom of a massive aquarium tank in a shopping mall, with the terrifying moment captured on video.
We are not sure whether the kids were in shock because the mermaid lost her tail while in the water or that she even needed air.
Take a look at the video below
