Sunday afternoon at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints, the Harris family outing turned into the Harris family scuffle when T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, went live during an altercation he was having with his dad. It’s not known what was really going on but you can hear 19 year old King going off on his parents then at some point T.I. yells “You are embarrassing yourself and your family” then things got physical with Tip putting King in a headlock, setting social media and blogs into a tizzy of public opinion.

King may stand on ‘business’ but Tip stands with his family. So whatever folks got to say about the Harris family scuffle, don’t get it twisted, T.I. says “Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”

Clifford ‘Tip’ Harris the father, also known as T.I. the rapper is weighing in on what happened Sunday, sharing the new episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk with his son and writing on Instagram, “Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”

Take a look at the videos below.