Is Cardi B and Offset Next On Divorce Court !?

Published on December 5, 2023

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Tis the season to get a divorce.  First Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, then followed by the sad news of Teyanna Taylor and Iman Shumpert, then it was announced that Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds was joining the ranks.

Social media is spinning with the status quo of rappers Cardi B and Offset unfollowing each other on social media.

The 31 year old rap stars Cardi B and Offset were wed in 2017 and since have added two beautiful children together.

On Monday, Cardi B shared a few cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,”

Let’s pray that this is just some keeping people off guard antics or just a little lovers spat.

Take a look at the video below.

