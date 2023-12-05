Pyer Moss Will Hold ‘Loot-Out’ Anniversary Sale In New York City

CLOSE

Pyer Moss is giving fans an “innovative sales event” with the upcoming Loot-Out sale.

On Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, Pyer Moss will hold a unique sales event to celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary. Dubbed the Loot-Out, shoppers will have a chance to grab as much Pyer Moss gear “as they can physically wear” when they purchase tickets to the “exhilarating” shopping experience, according to a video shared to the brand’s Instagram account Dec. 4.

Attendees will meet at an undisclosed location in New York City when the anniversary extravaganza takes place later this month. No cameras or phones will be allowed at the event. Haters and police are not welcome.

The Loot-Out “draws inspiration from the luxury fashion industry’s global decline, the burgeoning dupe culture, and the recent looting sprees in luxury stores across America,” the promotional video for the sale stated.

Watch the Pyer Moss Loot-Out promo video.

How does the Loot-Out work?

Shoppers who purchase a ticket for $100, will have 1-minute to grab as much as they can out of the sale. Attendees can also snag a ticket for $300 to extend their looting experience to 5-minutes. According the brand’s website, items from the Pyer Moss archive collection, runway samples, unreleased apparel, and footwear will be available for grabs at the upcoming event. Customers will have a chance to take photos in their trendy finds when they exit the store. The location will be released 24 hours before the day of the event.

Pyer Moss, spearheaded by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, dropped a new luxury outerwear collaboration with Canada Goose in October. The big collab marked the brand’s first fashion campaign in a year. In January, Jean-Raymond was the topic of criticism after an eye-brow-raising exposé published by The Cut alleged that he had trouble running the popular brand. Insiders claimed that the Brooklynite failed to maintain quality control and that garments were being produced with too many flaws to be sold. Other sources alleged that Jean-Raymond was notorious for missing deadlines, failing to “pay pills” in a timely fashion, and “alienated allies.”

Pyer Moss Will Hold ‘Loot-Out’ Anniversary Sale In New York City was originally published on hellobeautiful.com