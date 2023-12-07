Angel Taylor shares her new song ‘Speak’ exclusively on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell!

The single is modern day rendition and spin on a Donnie McClurkin gospel classic. She explains that God is always speaking, and details the importance of intentional listening.

“When God gives you an assignment, he gives you all the tools, he gives you everything you need, and I have everything I need as long as I’m taking him with me,” she said.

After years with platinum-selling girl group Trin-i-tee 5:7, ‘Speak’ serves as Angel’s first Billboard Airplay no. 1 of her solo career. The group previously collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige, The Clark Sisters, etc. She tells how her spiritual journey has been instrumental in her new-found solo career.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve learned to trust myself…I’ve learned to trust God,” Angel explained.

Stay tuned for the upcoming EP and full album, to release in 2024!

To keep up with Angel, be sure to follow her @loveangeltaylor and head to loveangeltaylor.com for more!

Angel Taylor Talks Solo Debut and New Single ‘Speak’ [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com