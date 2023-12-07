André 3000 Explains Why He Skipped Out On Hip Hop 50 Celebrations

CLOSE

6 x Grammy Award winning Outkast was a hip hop duo that immerged from a Dungeon Family basement in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1992, after being found on Hudlin and Dalou. Rappers Big Boi (Antwan Patton) and André 3000 (André Benjamin, formerly known as Dré), achieved both critical and commercial success from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, making the world stand up and recognize Southern hip hop. Much like music fans wanted to see the Fugees reunite, they would equally love to see Outkast. But that may be just wishful thinking.

André 3000 has turned in his melodic rap bars for the artistry of a flute with his newest album titled New Blue Sun that is blowing up the charts.

In a new interview with CBS to promote his rap-less, flute-driven album “New Blue Sun,” André 3000 addressed the elephant in the room ‘Hip Hop 50’ celebration. According to André 3000, Outkast’s absence from the dozens of hip hop 50th anniversary celebrations this year was intentional, he just didn’t want to revisit the past.

New Blue Sun debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200, outselling recent albums from rappers such as Lil Wayne, Nas, Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Ice Spice, Lil Tjay, and more.

Take a look at the interview below