Kodak Black Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Never forget that no matter how much fame and fortune a person may receive at the end of the day people are who they are. Rapper Kodak Black no matter how successful and famous he has become, he just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble.

According to reports on Thursday, Bill Kahan Kapri, AKA Kodak Black, has been arrested in Plantation, Fl, facing charges of cocaine possession and evidence tampering. Ironically, but maybe not, not far from where he has been arrested, in 2022, was accused of trafficking oxycodone.

A few of the other legal woes Kodak Black has faced in his past include:

October 2015: Arrest for kidnapping, battery, and other charges

December 2015: Arrest for marijuana possession

February 2016: Arrest for sexual battery

April 2016: Arrest for weapons possession

Feb 2017: Arrest for violating house arrest, assaulting bartender

January 2018: Arrest for weapons and drug possession, child neglect

April/May 2019: Arrest for weapons possession

Let’s not forget that Kodak Black was given his freedom when former President Donald Trump commuted Kodak Black’s prison sentence on January 20, 2021, for falsifying documents used to buy weapons as part of a wave of clemency grants in his last moments in the White House. Kodak Black at the time had served about half his sentence.

