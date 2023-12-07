Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, has been arrested on Thursday, according to a document obtained by XXL via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, for possession of cocaine.
Additional charges reportedly include tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park.
Black is scheduled to appear before a judge in court Thursday afternoon.
The 26-year-old No Flockin’ rapper is no stranger to run-ins with the law. Black’s recent arrests include a January 2022 trespassing charge, and July 2022 trafficking and possession (oxycodone) charge. A warrant for his arrest was released in February 2023 after “[violating] his bail terms by failing to show up to a drug-test and later testing positive for fentanyl,” according to Miami News Times.
Details will update as the story develops.
Rapper Kodak Black Arrested for Possession of Cocaine was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
