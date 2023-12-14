Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Drops Dead On Stage At 30

Prayers are in order following the death of gospel artist Pedro Henrique at the young age of 30 years old.
Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique was performing live on stage during a religious event in Brazil when mid performance he collapsed on stage Wednesday night. Pedro Henrique who was unconscious after the fall was rushed to a near by clinic where he pronounced dead from what is being reported as him having a massive heart attack.
Pedro Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, released a statement:
“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone,” “Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around!”
Pedro Henrique is survived by his wife and month old baby girl.
Will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Pedro Henrique uplifted in our prayers.
{Warning The Video Below Is Graphic In Nature}
