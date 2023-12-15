Bruh: Social Media Influencer Gets “Christian BBL”

CLOSE

A Nigerian influencer has introduced a new term, “Christian BBL,” to explain a surgical procedure that she had, leaving many online confused.

According to Complex, the Internet was ablaze this week as Sophia Idahosa, known to her followers as Sophiology, posted a video to her YouTube channel to explain getting a surgical procedure that she referred to as a “Christian BBL.” In the 39-minute video, Idahosa explained the procedure to viewers beginning with her visit to Houston cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jung Money to get liposuction and a fat transfer to her hips. She then connected the procedure to her commitment to Christianity and addressed those making comments questioning her thinking behind this for being “judgmental” and “projecting their beliefs.”

“I have never presented myself to be [a] holy, perfect example,” Idahosa said at the 6:30-minute mark of the video. “I’ve always vouched for the girls that love God and are not accepted by others.” The 29-year-old had been hit with comments calling out her behavior. Later in the video, she stated that “having surgery is one thing, but aftercare is everything.” In a separate video, she explained further saying: “I’m not personally that person. I’m here for anything that makes you look better, feel better, have more confidence and just enjoy your life.”

Her use of the “Christian BBL” phrase had many online perplexed and expressing as much in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’ve been screaming at the idea of a Christian BBL for the last 13 hours,” wrote one user.

Others who commented jabbed her, with one YouTube commenter saying, “Leave religion out of it. You have the free will to be vain if that is what you want.” Another X user posted a meme featuring Blac Chyna (who has recently undergone surgery to reduce her butt and breasts) superimposed in front of a large cross, making fun of the term.

A Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL, has become a common surgical procedure for women who want to be curvier, particularly around their hips. According to WebMD, there were 21,823 BBL surgeries done in the U.S. in 2020. That number dropped from 28,076 in 2019, but research suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decline. It’s also regarded as a dangerous procedure, as a report from the Aesthetic Surgery Journal noted that there were one to two fatalities for every 6,000 of those BBL surgeries, the highest such rate among cosmetic surgeries.

