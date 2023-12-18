Meek Mill Gets Emotional With Signing Of Probation Reform Bill in Philly

CLOSE

Source: Paras Griffin / GettyMeek Mill’s unfair incarceration could have very easily been ignored and let go but by divine choice his battle with the justice system has now been made a movement on a high profile level that helps others whose name you may not have heard get the well deserved fairness that our justice system is supposed to be about in the first place.

Now the fruits of Meek Mill’s labor has brought about change with the signing of the probation reform bill in Philadelphia. A change that brought tears to Meek Mill’s eyes when he spoke his testimony.

PA Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill inside Philly’s National Constitution Center, and Meek recalled the anxiety he had risking his freedom crossing state lines to New Jersey just to take his son to school when he was on probation years ago.

The ‘Probation Reform Bill‘ is the legislation requires mandatory probation review conferences after two years or 50% of a probation sentence, whichever is shorter. It also calls for felony probation reviews after four years or 50% of the sentence.

See video below