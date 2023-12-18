Fantasia Say’s Airbnb Host Kicked Her Out In The Cold and Rain

CLOSE

The typical story is about people renting Airbnb’s out and people trashing them by having a party. Sometimes you even hear of people complaining because they rented from a creepy Airbnb host that has cameras were they can see people even if they are going pee pee. But I don’t think we have ever heard of a Grammy award winning singer that is playing a lead role in a major movie production that could possibly have Oscar implications being kicked out of an Airbnb.

Grammy award winning R&B singer, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, is putting an Airbnb host on social media notice for giving her the Miss Celie treatment, kicking her out in the cold and rain with her kids in tow.

According to Fantasia Barrino Taylor, via posts on her social media she and her children were victims of ‘racial profiling’ by their Airbnb hosts, when they were asked to leave for having company at the Airbnb.

I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight….It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin. I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) year old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet.

You know once Oprah gets hold of this Airbnb will respond one way or another, HARPO ain’t gone let them come for Miss Celie!!

Take a look at Fantasia’s complete posts and photo’s below