Congratulations, Tabitha Brown Wins Her First Emmy

Look at God!! Congratulations are in order, as the multifaceted, Tabitha Brown, has received her first Emmy.

Most people go viral on social media for something negative, and it typically gives them short term fame with some coins attached. Miss Tabitha Brown through faith stayed true to herself while on YouTube and has now parlayed it into her face being all over the grocery story, Target, television plus unimaginable more, a more that has earned Tabitha Brown her first Emmy.

The North Carolina native, Tabitha Brown, was a struggling actress and Uber driver receiving disability checks when her review on Whole Foods vegan BLT went viral. She became a brand ambassador for the company, which ultimately changed her life. She soon became a viral TikTok sensation, eventually leading to brand deals, TV show & movie roles, authoring books, and her first Emmy Award.

44 year old Tabitha Brown, received an Emmy for received Outstanding Host for her web series, Tab Time, at the second annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

