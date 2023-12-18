H-Town stand up. The beloved online series “Tiny Desk Concert” recently had Scarface come through. And not only did he run through a classic medley of solo, group and feature hits, he brought his guitar along for the ride.
RELATED: Watch The Isley Brothers’ ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Concert [VIDEO]
RELATED: Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]
What a way to close out the year, as well as pay homage to one of rap’s greatest storytellers in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.
Check it out below.
Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has 'Sealed The Deal'
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On
-
Your Weight and Your Health