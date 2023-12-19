Wu-Tang Clan Has Got Next With A Las Vegas Residency

CLOSE

There a pivotal moments in an entertainers music career, such as securing a record deal, an album going platinum, being nominated for a major award such as a Grammy, not to mention WINNING a Grammy and securing a Las Vegas Residency.

As Usher is closing out his spectacular 100-Show Las Vegas Residency, the WU-Tang Clan is announcing they are moving in next.

The WU-Tang Clan dropped the exciting news via Instagram that they are moving in to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Super Bowl weekend 2024.

WU-Tang Clan will perform at Virgin Hotel’s theater on Feb. 9-10, 2024 and the following month for March Madness, on March 22 and 24, 2024.

For those who don’t know what a Las Vegas Residency is:

An artist who performs on a concert residency is called a resident performer. Concert residencies have been the staple of the Las Vegas Strip for decades, pioneered by singer-pianist Liberace in the 1940s and Frank Sinatra with the Rat Pack in the 1950s. Like a concert tour except instead of traveling city to city, state to state, the fans come to the residency.

BTW, Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Take a look at the WU-Tang post below.